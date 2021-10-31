Veteran director Crossbelt Mony dies at 86

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran cinematographer and director K Velayudhan Nair (Crossbelt Mony) died at his residence at Vattiyoorkavu here on Saturday night. He was 86. Cremation will be held on Sunday.

Crossblet Mony began his career in cinema as a technical assistant at Merryland Studio, Nemom in 1956. Five years later, he became independent cinematographer for Kalpadukal directed by K S Antony. His debut directorial venture was Midumidukki released in 1967.

After his movie Crossbelt, starring Satyan and Sarada became a super hit, Velayudhan began to be known as ‘Crossbelt Mony’. It was an adaptation of N N Pillai’s play of the same name. He had set up a movie studio, Sreekrishna Studio, at Vattiyoorkavu in the ‘70s. Many of his movies were produced there. Later, he converted the studio as his house and was living there.

Renowned director Joshiy began his career as Mony’s assistant director. Joshiy had associated with Mony for 20 films. Bullet, Blackmail, Revenge, Ottayan, Choraykku Chora, Blackbelt, Pattalam Janaki and Naradan Keralathil are among the major films he directed.