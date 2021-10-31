Water level in Mullaperiyar starts receding, yet to attain rule curve level of 138 feet

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam began to decline slowly on Sunday following the opening of six shutters of the dam on Saturday.

Shutters V1, V5 and V6 were lifted by 50 centimeters, while V2, V4 and V5 were opened to a height of 70 centimeters to release 2974 cusecs of water from the dam.

However, the water level has not yet come down to the rule curve level (water level to be maintained each day at the dam) of 138 ft till Sunday noon. The water level recorded in the Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday at 1 pm was 138.70 ft against the full reservoir level of 142 ft.

Although 3 shutters of the dam were opened initially, Tamil Nadu opened 3 more shutters on Saturday at 4 pm to make an additional discharge of 1299 cusecs to keep the water at a controlled level to prevent further increase. Earlier, 2350 cusec of water was being discharged through the penstocks, but after the gates opened, the discharge was increased to 2,974 cusecs in addition to the tunnel discharge.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who visited the dam site on Sunday, said given the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions of heavy rainfall, the water level was needed to be kept at a safe limit. “Even as there is a slight decline in the water level, it has not reached the rule curve level. Hence the issue will bring into the notice of the Supreme Court and the Supervisory Committee to take an immediate decision on the issue,” he said.

The minister added even the discharge is increased to 7000 cumecs, there is no need for panic downstream as arrangements have been taken in such a way that the release of water will not affect the normal life of people.

The water level in the Periyar River, which carries the water released from the dam, was only two meters below the danger level. If the water rises one meter further, a warning will be issued to the residents living on the river banks.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to be filled at 94 %. The water level recorded in the dam on Sunday was 2398.30 ft with an inflow of 0.464 MCM per hour. A meeting to discuss the water level in Mullaperiyar will be held in Thekkady on Sunday which will be attended by PWD executive engineer for Tamil Nadu Krishnan and various department officials from Kerala side.

