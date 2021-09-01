STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20-year-old stabbed 33 times by jilted lover dies

Surya Gayathri was attacked by the 28-year-old man, identified as Arun, of Peyad, on Monday.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 20-year-old woman, who had sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by her jilted lover at least 33 times at her rented house near Karipur in Valiyamala police station limit on Monday, died at the Medical College Hospital here in the early hours of Tuesday.

Surya Gayathri was attacked by the 28-year-old man, identified as Arun, of Peyad, on Monday. Soon after the attack, local residents caught him and handed him over to police. Before being nabbed, Arun had sliced his wrist in a bid to kill himself. He is undergoing treatment.

Nedumangad DySP M Anil Kumar said Arun had an affair with Surya and later their relationship soured, which culminated in the brutal murder. Arun had met Surya near Nedumangad Bevco outlet, where she used to sell lottery tickets with her mother, in 2017. 

Surya, her mother and her grandmother had stayed with Arun at a rented house near Aryanadu for eight months. Though Surya was a minor at that time, Arun had promised to marry her. However, the affair broke up after Arun began suspecting that Surya was in touch with another man.

“Surya and her family, except for her father, had stayed with Arun for eight months in 2017. After learning about her connection with another person, Arun left them. To teach him a lesson, Surya and her mother filed a fake complaint against Arun two years later. Their allegation was that he had snatched Surya’s gold chain and mobile phone. The complaint was found fabricated in a subsequent probe,” the DySP said.

However, Arun had to buy the girl a new mobile phone to extricate himself from the case. In 2020, Arun again proposed to Surya. However, she ignored him and eloped with a Kollam native, whom also she had met at her lottery stall. 

“These two incidents — the fake complaint and spurning of his request for marriage — prompted Arun to take the extreme step,” he said.

