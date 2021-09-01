STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI leader Annie Raja slams Kerala police for lack of action on atrocities against women

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Annie Raja said, "There is suspicion of an RSS gang in the Kerala police."

Published: 01st September 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:15 PM

Police

After she raised allegations against the Kerala police, Opposition leader VD Satheesan urged the state government to look into them (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Kerala witnessed more incidents of atrocities against women, CPI leader Annie Raja has unleashed a scathing attack against the Kerala police.

In a politically significant move, the senior CPI leader openly criticised the Left government and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to pay special attention to women's safety.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Annie Raja said, "There is suspicion of an RSS gang in the Kerala police. Many recent incidents of police intervention in the state show that the police have been taking deliberate steps against the government's declared stand."

ALSO READ: Young woman dies by suicide in Kerala, audio clip to brother reveals torture by husband

Annie Raja said the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act has not been implemented effectively in the state, which should have a separate department for women's safety. The senior leader, who is also the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), said she would soon write to the LDF leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan raising this demand.

Satheesan urges govt to look into allegations

Close on the heels of Annie Raja raising allegations against the Kerala police, Opposition leader VD Satheesan urged the state government to look into them. Satheesan said she might have got evidence which led her to come out against the state government.

