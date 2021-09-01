Diary row: Was trying to prove my integrity, says Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: It was to keep his integrity intact that he had displayed the pages of his diary at the press conference, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has said. He told reporters at the DCC office here on Tuesday that he had shown the pages of the diary to mediapersons to prove his arguments regarding the selection of DCC presidents and the discussions held between him and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

On Monday, Chandy had flayed Sudhakaran for displaying the diary in front of the media by saying that disclosing the details of the discussions in front of the media shows one’s style of functioning. It was in reply to Chandy’s comment that Sudhakaran said he was only trying to prove his integrity.

“I have my perspective and approach regarding the functioning of the party. As of now, the KPCC doesn’t want to prolong the controversy any more. We will take the approach of accommodating maximum workers and leaders in the party. Nobody should indulge in activities which would damage the prospects of the party in the state,” he said.

“We have been moving ahead with a new perspective to strengthen the party in the state. The workers across the state have realised the initiative and they have faith in the new leadership. To keep their hopes afloat, there should be a peaceful atmosphere within the party,” he said.

“Nobody is inferior to anyone. Nobody should try to defeat anyone. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are the most respected and senior leaders of this party. The party would go forward with the blessings of these leaders,” he said.