STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Former HC judge Abdul Rahim is new chairman of Kerala Administrative Tribunal

The tribunal had been functioning without a regular chairman for the past 11 months

Published: 01st September 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former High Court judge C K Abdul Rahim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). The tribunal had been functioning without a regular chairman for the past 11 months.

After the retirement of former chairman T R Ramachandran Nair, the central government had sat over the proposal of the state government to appoint Rahim as the replacement despite his nomination getting ratified by the Supreme Court Chief Justice.

The delay in appointing the chairman had partially stalled the functioning of the tribunal. As per the protocol, the chairman should be a member in the committee that elects the judicial and administrative members. One position of administrative member is vacant, while the two judicial members are continuing on extension on the basis of an interim order of the High Court. The two judicial members, as per the High Court interim order, were allowed to continue till the appointment of the new chairman.

Justice Rahim said the proposal to appoint former IAS officer Pradeep Kumar has been forwarded, while the Kerala Administrative Tribunal Advocates Association (KATAA) has decided to seek a relaxation of the interim order in order to accommodate the judicial members for some more time.

"As of now, we have only one member available. It's not possible to conduct proceedings in the headquarters bench in Thiruvananthapuram and the additional bench in Ernakulam with a chairman and an administrative member alone. If the service period of existing members is extended or their replacements are finalised, the pendency of cases will increase," he said.

Indian Association of Lawyers Kerala Chapter vice-president Vazhuthacaud Narendran, who had approached the High Court for the interim order, welcomed the appointment of the new chairman. "The new chairman is in all aspects a true successor of the former chairman in patience, sympathy and benevolence," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Rahim KAT Kerala Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp