Jacobite bishop removed, Thiruvarppu church handed over to Orthodox faction

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the dispute between Orthodox and Jacobite factions in Malankara Church continues over sharing the assets, the Kottayam district administration implemented the Kerala High Court order at Marthasmooni Church at Thiruvarppu near here on Tuesday.

As per the order, the keys of the church, which had been taken over by the administration earlier, have been handed over to the vicar of Malankara Orthodox Church, Fr A V Varghese, under tight police security. Three Orthodox priests and more than eight believers entered the church under police protection and offered prayers. The administration executed the verdict at 5.30am.

Before this, the police forcibly removed Metropolitan Thomas Mar Alexandrios, who protested at the church stating the High Court had ruled that only one Orthodox priest could be admitted to the church. The metropolitan said he as a member of the parish would also enter the church if more priests were allowed. The metropolitan was first shifted to Illikkal Cherikkal school. The district administration had arrived with a large police contingent. The bomb squad, which was with the team, searched the church, its surroundings and the cemetery.

Jacobite followers and the police got into a mild altercation when the latter tried to remove the metropolitan from the road in Illukkal area. He went on a hunger strike on the roadside. The strike was called off following discussions with the administration. Mar Alexandrios alleged that the administration under the cover of darkness implemented various other steps at the Thiruvarppu church, which were not mentioned in the court verdict.

“The court order says only one Orthodox vicar could be allowed to enter the church. It also doesn’t say anything about expelling parishioners from the church. It is unjust to do things that are not in the judgment,” he said.