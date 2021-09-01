Kerala cabinet gives nod for unified registry to select beneficiaries of various schemes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala cabinet has given in-principle approval to set up a unified registry for various services in the state which would act as a centralised platform to identify and select beneficiaries of various social security schemes. The cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to give administrative sanction for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative to set up an Aadhaar Data Vault including the software to manage system, hardware and human resources at an expense of Rs 34.32 crore in the initial phase as part of the project.

There is no centralised data mechanism for selecting or identifying the beneficiaries for over 400 social security schemes. So the registry seeks to create a unified database of beneficiaries of various schemes taking each family as a unit. This would help the state to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from various lists and make the process transparent and effective. This would also help the state implement various projects mitigating the impact of natural calamities on the environment and people.

With the data regarding social, economical and demographic availing from a single source, all the government welfare schemes could be implemented more transparently, the cabinet meeting opined. There would also be a system to count the names of people who were not part of any government schemes. Each person and family will be given an identification number. Only the beneficiary data required for various departments would be collected.

Other major decisions

- The state government has decided to increase 20 per seats in all subjects in aided and government higher secondary schools in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- in the state.

- State has decided to amend the Section 69; 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to facilitate the serving of court notices and summons through digital medium as suggested by Court Registrar (District Court)

- The 2016 order to renew the lease agreement of giving 78 cents to YMCA for 30 years will be cancelled. The YMCA will be given a chance to clear the lease arrears at one go. If they are not willing, the land would be taken back by the government. If they pay lease arrears as per the conditions, they will be given a chance to approach the district collector to renew the lease agreement.

- T N Seema would be appointed as state co-ordinator of Nava Keralam Action Plan

- The interest subsidy of Rs 75,12,91,693 of the Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme availed by the Kudumbashree members will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

- Administrative sanction would be given for the construction of rail over bridges Kariyannoor and Sudheelapadi in Palakkad at a cost of Rs 40.12 crore

- State to approach the Governor to promulgate an ordinance bringing the appointments in the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board under the ambit of the PSC

- Approved the draft amendment to bring the appointments in the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Labour Welfare Fund Board under the PSC

- State to approach the Governor to promulgate the amendments suggested to Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development Act in order to form district and state level complaint committees to address the grievance and complaints of investors.