Probe felling of trees from forest, govt and patta lands, Kerala HC tells Special Investigation Team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that cutting and removal of valuable trees from forests, government land and patta land is a serious issue, the Kerala High Court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case to investigate it from all angles to protect the interests of the state. The court directed the Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police probing the tree felling cases that investigations shall not be restricted only to the felling of trees from patta lands.

"A concerted action has taken place, in order to cut and remove the valuable trees from the forest areas, government and patta lands, which could not have been done without the connivance and blessings of high officials of the departments concerned," observed the court.

The order was issued while disposing of a petition filed by George Vattukulam of Thrissur, seeking a CBI probe into the tree felling case. The petitioner contended that a large number of trees have been exported to various nations and the present investigation team is handicapped to inquire into such matters. The court said that "we are of the view that there are no reasons at this point of time to change the investigating agency."

"If anybody, howsoever high he is, is involved in the illegal cutting and removal of trees, adequate and stringent action should be initiated by the SIT at the earliest to ensure that the evidence required for properly proceeding with the investigation and for the culmination of the prosecution proceedings was not defaced or removed by the culprits,” observed the court. It is a serious issue and therefore, "no manner of leniency or laxity can be shown in these matters. The state will have to take the matter forward more seriously.”

Though the government stated that investigations were being carried out into the felling of trees from the forests, patta lands and government properties, it was seen in the details furnished in the additional statement that the investigation was being done to find out the culprits involved in the felling of trees only from the patta lands.

The police report stated that 56 persons have been arrested in various cases, of which 16 are landowners/pattadhars, while 40 are timber merchants, intermediate persons, sawmill owners, buyers, or persons who cut the trees. As per the report, nine persons are accused in more than one case.

The court made it clear that the judgment would not prevent any member of the public from approaching the High Court with authentic materials at a later point of time if the investigation was not taken forward in the right direction.