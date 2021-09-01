STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sprinklr deal: New committee says Sivasankar had 'good intentions', Congress seeks judicial probe

The Sasidharan Nair committee, appointed by the previous LDF government, was the second panel that probed into the Sprinklr deal. The first committee headed by M Madhavan Nair had blamed Sivasankar.

Published: 01st September 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar

Former Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The K Sasidharan Nair committee which probed into the Sprinklr deal has submitted its report whitewashing former IT secretary M Sivasankar. Former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday came out against the report and sought a judicial probe into the deal.  

The Sasidharan Nair committee, appointed by the previous LDF government, was the second panel that probed into the Sprinklr deal. The first committee headed by M Madhavan Nair had blamed Sivasankar for the deal. This committee was appointed after the then Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised allegations against the deal. It was against this backdrop that the government appointed another panel led by Justice (retired) K Sasidharan Nair to look into the deal.

In its report, the Sasidharan Nair committee said even though issuing the contract was a lapse on the part of Sivasankar, it was done with good intentions. The committee said Sivasankar acted on the Sprinklr deal taking into account the grave situation when the pandemic was at its peak.

Reacting to the report on Wednesday, Ramesh Chennithala rubbished the committee’s findings. If the committee gives a clean chit to Sivasankar, who is the real culprit, he asked. Unleashing a tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala said the CM's intention was to sabotage the Madhavan Nair committee’s findings and protect Sivasankar.

“My allegations were found to be true by the Madhavan Nair committee. The new report is meant to whitewash the Left government. The people and the state government should dismiss the second committee report. The case that I filed in this regard is already pending before the High Court. I would consult my advocate T Asaf Ali on what more needs to be done in the light of the second committee’s report," said Chennithala.

The irony is that the second committee also dealt with the same terms of reference set for the first committee, in addition to analysing the first committee's report. This had left Madhavan Nambiar fuming as he had highlighted the procedural lapses by the LDF government.

Madhavan Nambiar and Gulshan Rai, former cyber security coordinator, Government of India, were appointed on April 20 last to probe three aspects -- whether the privacy pertaining to 1.80 lakh citizens has been adequately protected or not, whether there have been any procedural lapses while finalizing the agreement with Sprinklr Inc and whether deviations, if any, were fair, justified and reasonable considering the predicament the state was facing.

A person of Gulshan Rai’s repute had agreed to take up the role after much persuasion on the part of the LDF government. They had submitted their detailed report on October 22 last year. Their report had highlighted the lapses by the IT department which had done it unilaterally without taking the law department into confidence before entering into the agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sprinklr deal M Sivasankar Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp