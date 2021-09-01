Thrikkalathoor accident: Death toll rises to four

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death toll in Monday’s car-lorry collision at Thrikkalathoor near Perumbavoor has risen to four, as one more person who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here succumbed to injuries. Amarnath R Pillai, 20, who had suffered a severe head injury in the accident, died around 11am on Tuesday.

Amarnath’s brother Adithyan and relatives Vishnu Babu and Arun Babu were the other three people who died in the accident. The youngsters were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed a truck transporting an earthmover around 4am on Monday.

All four of them were returning from Karnataka in a car they had purchased in Bengaluru. Their uncle and three other relatives were travelling ahead of them in another car.