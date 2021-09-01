With Congress high command’s blessing, Kerala top brass out to finish off groups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the high command’s blessing, the Congress state leadership is ignoring sharp criticism from chieftains and moving ahead with its plan to root out prominent groups in the party.

The attack by senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala against the selection of new district chiefs has come in handy for state Congress president K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to implement the long-term plan of weeding out the group elements and revive the party as a single unit to take on the LDF. The trio is learnt to have won the support of national leader Rahul Gandhi, who has also been upset with the group menace in the state.

Even while ignoring the complaints of Chandy and Chennithala, senior leaders close to the new state leadership have initiated a damage-control exercise by trying to win the confidence of the second- and third-rung leaders in the powerful ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups.

With the high command asking to resolve the issue without more damage, the state leadership is on a mission to convince leaders who have grass-root support about the genuineness of the decision and the need to put an end to group politics. The mellowed tone of the leadership and the repeated call for truce have stemmed from the realisation that the support of the cadre is important in their mission and all leaders with mass base need to be on board.

Already, several key leaders from ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups have switched their loyalty to the new leadership and their services are used to convince more leaders. In the discussions being held at several levels, second- and third-rung leaders are offered positions while selecting other office-bearers for the state and district committees.

The high command, which is closely monitoring the situation, is learnt to have decided not to initiate any conciliatory move from its end. It has directed Sudhakaran to start the selection process of other office-bearers and complete it in three months.

V D Satheesan guarded while attacking wounded Cong group chieftains

On Tuesda y, Sudhakaran defended his decision to make public the details of the discussion he had held with Chandy as he felt that was the only way to protect his credibility.

“When Oommen Chandy claimed that he was not consulted , there was no other way before me but to raise the diary and show the list he had given. The controversy is a closed chapter,” said Sudhakaran in Kannur. Satheesan, who met reporters here, was guarded against provoking the wounded group chieftains. He said the Congress state president is the party’s last word.

“I stand by the party’s decision. A new system is in place in the Congress where everything happens as per a framework. We are confident of overcoming the poll debacle and our aim is to revive the party,” said Satheesan.

Former state secretary V S Prasanth, who was expelled from the party on Monday, intensified his attack against Venugopal on Tuesday. Prasanth was expelled by Sudhakaran after the former wrote an e-mail to Rahul Gandhi MP alleging that Venugopal was trying to implement BJP agenda in the party.

Announcing his decision to quit from the party, Prasanth repeated his allegations against new Thiruvananthapuram chief Palode Ravi. Prasanth, who had contested from Nedumangad assembly constituency, alleged that the party had given Ravi a “reward” for working to defeat him in the elections.

“Only those leaders close to Venugopal were considered for the posts of district chiefs. It should be recalled that Sudhaka r an ha d promised to give Palakkad district Congress president post to A V Gopinath, prior to the assembly elections. Sudhakaran couldn’t keep his word due to Venugopal’s intervention,” said Prasanth.

Meanwhile, Congress leader K Sivadasan Nair, who was suspended the other day, furnished his explanation to Sudhakaran, in which he urged to revoke his suspension. He said he had not criticised the party and had meant only good intentions when he spoke in the TV debate. However, former general secretary K P Anilkumar, who was suspended along with Sivadasan Nair, is yet to give his reply. Sources said leaders have intervened to settle the issue in both cases and the leaders would be reinstated after completing technical formalities.