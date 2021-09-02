STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts tell Kerala government

As long as the number of serious cases could be controlled, there is no need to worry about the daily count, they said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cross section of senior doctors and healthcare professionals drawn from different parts of the world who joined an online discussion on Kerala’s Covid management strategy on Wednesday advised the government to resume economic activities in full scale as the staggering number of daily cases alone will not pose any threat to the state for the time being.

Current restrictions such as Sunday lockdown and night curfew will not do any good to control the daily count, opined the experts who suggested that the government should relax them and focus on vaccinating each and every adult at the earliest.

After reviewing the situation, the experts also hinted that the high number of daily cases reported in Kerala will drop as vaccination and disease penetration will together give society a formidable level of herd immunity very soon. As long as the number of serious cases could be controlled, there is no need to worry about the daily count, they said.

A dozen experts joined the discussion with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George. They lauded the government for the strategies adopted so far to manage Covid and hailed the clarity of the statistics the state health department keeps with regard to the disease.

“It’s time to lift the restrictions and start economic activities. The schools should also be reopened,” said Dr T Jacob John, former professor of clinical virology, CMC, Vellore, who attended the meeting. He said Kerala need not be concerned because the number of Covid deaths, which is the most valuable metric, is low in the state. Other factors such as severity of disease and hospital bed occupancy too have been low. Health infrastructure too has not been stretched.

In the meeting, John explained the high number of daily cases in Kerala is  due to better testing and containment, which other states had compromised. 

Recoveries, vaccination will bring numbers under control, say experts

“There is no need to be scared of the positive numbers. It is mostly due to the better standards of testing. The numbers will definitely come down though I can’t say whether that will happen tomorrow or day after. Recoveries and vaccination will bring the numbers under control,” he said.

According to him, people from other states have better immunity as the majority got infected. But Kerala suffered due to the delta variant as most pe opl e did no t have immunity. Dr Bharath Pankhania from the UK, Dr David Peters from John Hopkins University, the US, Dr Devi Sreedhar from University of Edinburgh, Dr Ajay Mahan from University of Melbourne, Dr Sangsup Ra from ADB, Dr R R Gangakhedkar, former HO D, ICMR, and Dr Shahid Jameel were among the experts who attended the meeting.

The suggestions came at a time when the state is contributing more than 70% of the total cases in the country and the Central government has asked for more curbs to contain the spread.

“The recoveries from infection and better coverage of vaccination are two factors that could lead to the control of the current surge by mid-September.,” said Dr K P Aravindan, member of the expert committee on Covid management.

VACCINATE ALL ADULTS

Staggering number of daily cases alone will not pose any threat to the state for the time being Relax curbs such as Sunday lockdown and night curfew as they will not do any good to control the daily count Vaccinate each and every adult at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID cases Economy schools
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp