STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's wedding invitation goes viral on 42nd anniversary

The Chief Minister shared a photo with his wife Kamala on Facebook on their wedding anniversary on Thursday, which was greeted with thousands of messages from people cutting across political lines

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with wife Kamala. (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wedding invitation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has gone viral on social media on the 42nd anniversary of the occasion. The invitation printed by late Chadayan Govindan, then CPM Kannur district secretary on August 1, 1979, seeks the blessings of people on the auspicious occasion of the marriage of Pinarayi Vijayan and Kumari Kamala, daughter of Aandi Master, Thaikandiyil, at Town Hall, Thalasserry, on September 2, 1979.

Vijayan tied the knot with Kamala in the presence of CPM stalwarts like E M S Namboodiripad and E K Nayanar when he was the Koothuparamba MLA and a member of the Kannur district secretariat. It was a simple function and the guests were then served tea and biscuits. Vijayan later became the CPM state secretary in 1998 following the death of the incumbent Chadayan Govindan who had printed the invitation.

The wedding invitation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister shared a photo with his wife Kamala on Facebook on their wedding anniversary on Thursday, which was greeted with thousands of messages from people cutting across political lines. Vijayan met Kamala first in 1978 when her father, Aandi Master, who was a primary school teacher, and homemaker mother Janaki, brought her the marriage proposal while she was studying for BEd. Kamala had also worked in the KSF, the precursor to the Students’ Federation of India.

They have two children T Veena and Vivek Kiran. Recently, Veena married CPM youth wing leader PA Muhammad Riyas who is the Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism in the second Pinarayi Cabinet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp