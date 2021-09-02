Kerala HC pulls up state govt, Bevco over long queues continuing at liquor outlets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that long queues are still visible in front of liquor outlets, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to inform it about the actions taken on the recommendations of the Excise Commissioner to shift outlets to avoid overcrowding and public nuisance and provide basic facilities at outlets.

“There are still long queues. I am keeping silent as I thought the corporation would act properly. If the High Court had not stepped in, we would have been sitting on a catastrophic time bomb and it would have blown up by now. The moment the High Court intervened in the case, authorities took corrective action in this regard, which meant that they were admitting their lapses. Thanks to the intervention of the petitioner and the court, the state is not witnessing a third wave," observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court made the oral observations when the counsel for the Beverages Corporation (Bevco) sought to close a contempt petition as the liquor shops which had caused nuisance and obstruction to a firm at Kuruppam road had been shifted. The court asked Bevco not to refrain from acting on the Excise Commissioner's report.

"You may be the highest revenue making entity in the state. But that doesn't mean you are doing a good job. Because of this industry, look at the number of people who got to the public health system during the pandemic. Look at the people who are likely to be affected by COVID. Hence, I want a status report," the court told the corporation.

Bevco submitted that three outlets had already been shifted and 24 more would be shifted immediately. Another 24 shops would have to be upgraded and provided basic facilities. Bevco has approached the Excise Commissioner for permitting 38 outlets with better facilities to function. Many legal formalities are to be satisfied for establishing or shifting a liquor shop. The shifting of shops is not an easy task for many reasons, including motivated interests behind it. Whenever attempts are made to shift a shop, complaints are generated from various segments, many of which are not genuine, but rather ill-motivated. Third parties are also taking advantage of the present situation to disrupt the retail business of the corporation, submitted Bevco.