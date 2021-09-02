Kerala police in the dock again, this time for allegedly locking three-year-old inside car

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police that has been in the news for the wrong reasons such as human rights violations and misconduct towards the public has once again come under the scanner. This time it's for allegedly locking the doors of a car with a three-year-old kid inside after the parents objected to being fined for overspeeding.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 23 near Balaramapuram. The parents of the kid, Shibu Kumar and Anjana, were travelling with their daughter in their car when they were intercepted by the cops for driving beyond the permissible speed. The family was travelling from Dhanuvachapuram to Thiruvananthapuram when they were told to pull over near Balaramapuram by the cops.

Shibu said the cops told him to pay a fine of Rs 1500 to which he initially objected. Shibu and Anjana, who worked as musicians, were literally having a hand-to-mouth existence since the COVID-induced lockdown began. Though Shibu tried to reason with the cops to reduce the fine or waive it, the cops reportedly did not yield.

ALSO READ: Top official to probe after Kerala woman cop falsely accuses father-daughter duo of stealing her phone

Shibu later paid the fine and when he noticed that the cops were not blocking other vehicles that were overspeeding, he questioned them for not meting out the same treatment to them.

Enraged over being questioned, the cops tried to manhandle Shibu. Seeing this, Anjana got out of the car and shot the video of the police misconduct. At this moment, one of the cops rushed to the car, removed the key and locked it from outside even as the kid was sitting inside. Shibu alleged that his daughter began crying as she was locked alone inside the car.

Though the incident occurred six months ago, the couple decided to make the incident public only after seeing that the department had taken action against a woman cop of the pink patrol unit, who had misbehaved with a father and his eight-year-old daughter.

Neyyattinkara DySP M Anil Kumar said the incident has been brought to the attention of the department and the Special Branch is probing it.

Special Branch officers on Thursday evening met the couple and recorded their statements. The report in this regard will be filed before the Rural SP soon, the sources said.