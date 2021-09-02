Moral policing: Man thrashes mother-son duo with iron rod

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a case of moral policing, a man attacked a woman and her son at Paravur beach, here, while they were having lunch inside their car. Shamla, 44, and her son Salu, 23, who were on their way home at Ezhukone, from Thiruvananthpuram Medical College Hospital. As they stopped the car by the beach to have food, the man who stays nearby approached the vehicle and started abusing them.

He demanded evidence to prove Shamla and her son’s relationship and questioned them about what they were doing inside the car. As the attacker got aggressive, he pulled and dragged Shamla out of the car. As her son tried to defend her, he started hitting him with an iron rod. When the woman tried to stop the act, she was also brutally beaten up.

Shamla sustained serious injuries in her arms and back. The mother informed the police that the passers by stood and watched the whole incident and none of them came to their rescue. They immediately went to the Paravur police station to report the incident.

Police rushed to the spot but could not nab the accused. The mother and son were rushed to Nedungolam Taluk Hospital for first aid, before going to a private hospital in Kollam as Salu suffered a bad hand injury.

“I am a patient who has been continuously getting treatment from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for the past 16 years. On the day of the incident, he broke the glass of my car, pulled me out by holding my hair and kept on abusing me. He also kept on repeating the same statement asking us to prove our relationship. He hit me and my son with an iron rod. Many people were keenly watching the scene, but none of them came tried to rescue us,” says Shamla.

Assailant arrested

The assailant in the moral policing attack, Ashish Shamsuddin, 50, was arrested on Wednesday night. The police had searched Ashish’s house the other day, but could not find him. He was apprehended from Thenmala while searching the houses of his relatives. The Paravur police conducted a search in that area after receiving information that he had entered Tamil Nadu in a goods lorry.