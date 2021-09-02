Mother dies of Covid, Kerala family pins hopes on newborn son

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The unrelenting march of the Covid pandemic has cost many their dear and near ones. Amid all the despair, a family from Neriamangalam is finding a ray of hope in a newborn. Akhil, 29, lost his wife Deepti, 27, to the virus when she was seven months pregnant.

However, doctors were able to perform an emergency surgery to bring the baby out. Akhil is now focusing on the health of the newborn, even as he battles the grief of his wife’s passing.

The baby has been admitted to the neo-natal intensive care unit at a major private hospital in Kochi and is reported to be stable. Akhil, who was driven to the depths of despair when Deepti died, leaving two children — aged six and three — to his care, is now finding some solace in tending to the needs of his newborn son.

After over two weeks of treatment for Covid, and admission to various hospitals, Deepti passed away last Sunday.

“She tested positive for Covid on August 13 and was shifted to the first-line treatment centre at Kothamangalam. As she was pregnant, and also due to a lack of facilities at the centre, she was shifted to the Aluva taluk hospital. For 15 days, she underwent treatment at the hospital. I used to visit her daily and for almost 10 days, she was fine. She used to walk to the door and collect essentials. She wanted to get out of the hospital,” said Akhil.

One day, when he met her at the hospital, she spoke about fixing the door at their house, expecting the baby soon, the husband recalls.

“On the 12th day at the Aluva hospital, her condition started to deteriorate. I found her on oxygen support. After 14 days, when the Covid test was conducted, she continued to be positive and her condition worsened. She was referred to the medical college and from there to Aster Medcity. She was admitted on August 27,” he said.

‘Now it’s his life that keeps me going’

According to Akhil, doctors told him that she was suffering from severe Covid pneumonia.

“She was unable to breathe on her own and was on ventilator support. The doctors had to conduct an emergency surgery to take the baby out on August 28, as both lives were in danger. My boy was just seven months and weighed just about 1kg. I would have lost both of them. At least, they were able to save one. My family has been shattered by her death. Now it is his life that keeps me going. I don’t know how I will provide for my children, I am just a daily wager,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources with the private hospital said the infant has been removed from ventilator support and is currently stable.

“There is a long way to go for the infant, who is still on oxygen support,” said a source.

Friends and other Neriamangalam residents have come forward to help the family.

“It’s very unfortunate. We are doing our best to help him financially,” said Ulahanan, ward member of Neriamangalam North under Kavalangad panchayat.