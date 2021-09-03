STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress factions take up YC spokespersons’ appointment row

Within hours of 35-year-old Arjun’s appointment being officially announced, the national Youth Congress leadership was flooded with complaints from the state Youth Congress brass.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the heat and dust in the state Congress over the appointment of district Congress committee (DCC) chiefs,  it is now the turn of the state Youth Congress leadership to feel the heat. After the appointments of the five YC spokespersons from the state, including that of Arjun Radhakrishnan, were put on hold by Abraham Roy Mani, national general secretary of the Youth Congress, the two rival factions in the state Congress have challenged MLA Shafi Parambil, state YC president, on the controversial appointments.

The grievance by the two factions against Arjun’s appointment was that it was for favours received, following his father and MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan crossing over from the Oommen Chandy camp to the party’s official leadership in the state. 

Within hours of 35-year-old Arjun’s appointment being officially announced, the national Youth Congress leadership was flooded with complaints from the state Youth Congress brass. This left Shafi Parambil fuming as he had been in the dark regarding the appointment of Arjun and four other spokespersons, which included three women. Their grievance was that Arjun was not associated with the Youth Congress in the state and he was ‘air dropped’. 

Shafi confirmed to reporters at Vadakara that he was not aware of Arjun’s appointment. “The national leadership had not consulted the state Youth Congress on the appointment of the spokespersons. We will not agree to it as there are other youths within the organisation, who are perfectly qualified to become spokespersons. There is no need to bring in someone from outside. I had asked the national leadership to freeze the appointments,” said Shafi. 

The rival factions in the state Congress also came out against Arjun’s appointment much to the annoyance of Thiruvanchoor, who remained unruffled. Arjun told TNIE that the process to choose the spokespersons began immediately after the assembly elections. 

“I was chosen by Young India Ka Bol by the Youth Congress after several steps, which involved two rounds of training in New Delhi. My appointment had nothing to do with my father switching group allegiance as he rallied behind the official state Congress leadership earlier this week. The manner in which the party leaders in the state has been targeting me is really painful,” said Arjun.

Besides Abraham Roy Mani’s  release, announcing the freezing of appointments of spokespersons,  national Youth Congress spokespersons’ cell chairman Manish Chaudhary  came out with a statement that the appointments have been put on hold.  They have announced that consultations will be held with the stakeholders and the spokespersons will be appointed in due course. 

