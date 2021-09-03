Excise raids flat in Kollam, woman among three arrested

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The excise on Thursday registered a case against four persons for allegedly using drugs at a party organised in a city apartment. It was on the basis of complaints from other residents regarding loud music and noise from the particular apartment that the excise conducted a raid. The investigation will be extended to the residents of other apartments in the complex.

When the officials barged into the apartment on the third floor, they stumbled into young men and women who were ‘stoned out’ as a result of taking excessive doses of intoxicants. Some of the youths, who were in a frenzied state, also tried to attack the team.

On seeing the officials, two of the accused tried to flush the drugs down the toilet before attempting to flee the premises. The duo then jumped down from the balcony. One of them was injured in the process and he was arrested. However, his compatriot managed to flee. A drugs test run on the injured man showed traces of synthetic drug MDMA.

During the search carried out at the flat, the excise officials seized ganja. The raid party also came across a scooter parked on the premises.

Those arrested, include S Leena, 33, of ‘Maniveena’, Perayam, and Sreejith P, 27, Ashiana Apartments in Kilikolloor. Leena is allegedly the main drug dealer in the city. Deepu, 28, a native of Suryamukku in Asramam, who fled the scene, is an accused in murder and drug trafficking cases.

The person who was seriously injured while trying to evade arrest is Deepu D, 26, of Ashramam. He is a history-sheeter and officials seized MDMA from his possession.