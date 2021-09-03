STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth joins CPM in Kerala

Last week, he was expelled from the Congress after he made serious allegations against AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan welcoming former KPCC secretary PS Prasanth to the CPM after a press conference at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth has joined the ruling CPM. On Friday, during a press conference by CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan at AKG Centre, Prasanth came to the hall with CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and other leaders.

Vijayaraghavan announced Prasanth's decision to work with the LDF and welcomed the former KPCC secretary to the Left fold. Prasanth said he's joining the CPM without any pre-conditions. Speaking to the media at AKG Centre on Friday, he said the Congress has lost inner-party democracy. He decided to join the CPM as it's a secular party upholding people's issues.  

"All political parties except the Congress want a secular front to come to power at the Centre. The Congress High Command has been taking decisions without taking the local leadership into confidence. Even though I informed the High Command about some concerns regarding the party, it took unilateral decisions without addressing these concerns," he said.

Prasanth, who was the UDF candidate from Nedumangad in the Assembly elections, was under suspension for making open allegations against current DCC president Palode Ravi. Last week, he was expelled from the Congress after he made serious allegations against AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PS Prasanth congress CPM
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp