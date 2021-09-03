Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth joins CPM in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth has joined the ruling CPM. On Friday, during a press conference by CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan at AKG Centre, Prasanth came to the hall with CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and other leaders.

Vijayaraghavan announced Prasanth's decision to work with the LDF and welcomed the former KPCC secretary to the Left fold. Prasanth said he's joining the CPM without any pre-conditions. Speaking to the media at AKG Centre on Friday, he said the Congress has lost inner-party democracy. He decided to join the CPM as it's a secular party upholding people's issues.

"All political parties except the Congress want a secular front to come to power at the Centre. The Congress High Command has been taking decisions without taking the local leadership into confidence. Even though I informed the High Command about some concerns regarding the party, it took unilateral decisions without addressing these concerns," he said.

Prasanth, who was the UDF candidate from Nedumangad in the Assembly elections, was under suspension for making open allegations against current DCC president Palode Ravi. Last week, he was expelled from the Congress after he made serious allegations against AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi.