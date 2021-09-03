Kerala CPI feels Annie Raja violated party norm, writes to nationall leadership 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI national leader Annie Raja’s open remarks against the state police and allegation of RSS gang operating in police, have not gone down well with CPI state leadership. The CPI state unit has written to the national leadership pointing out that the open statements are in violation of the party code of conduct. The state CPI is all set to raise the issue at the party national council which will be held on Saturday.

On Wednesday Annie Raja levelled serious allegations against the police. Raja, national general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, said a section within the police was making deliberate interventions against the state government’s declared stance on women safety. The open remarks from a senior Left leader against the State Police under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had raised many eyebrows.

The state CPI is of the view that she should have consulted with the state leadership before making public opinion about a state issue. She should have raised the issue in party forums first, it felt. “As per party guidelines, when national leaders are in a state, they should consult with the state leadership before airing opinions about state politics. They should inform the state leadership even while touring the state. That’s an established code of conduct, which has not been followed in this case,” said sources.

Source said Annie Raja made the remarks as the secretary of NFIW. “Whether the allegations that she made are valid or not, is a different issue. RSS not being a banned organisation, can we stop an individual with RSS allegiance, from joining police? It’s for her to think about the comments that she made,” pointed out a leader.

Opposition UDF and BJP have taken up Annie Raja’s open comments about state police.

While the UDF urged the Left government to look into her allegations, the BJP asked her to come up with evidence.