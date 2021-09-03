STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No breach of law in offering course: JPICP head

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Responding to the TNIE report published on September 1 headlined ‘Students file plaint against institute that helps govt officials get PG certificates’, the course director at Pope John Paul II Institute of Counselling Psychotherapy (JPICP), Vellimadukunnu, Kurian Puramadom, said the MSc Counselling Psychology course is being conducted abiding by all rules. 

“The institution operates as the training and placement centre of Singhania University, Rajasthan. In a Supreme Court verdict, it is stated that the students, the university and the centres have got constitutionally protected fundamental right to receive (students) and impart education in all courses of education and throughout the country,” Kurien said. 

“So, there is no territorial limit. We are collecting only Rs 63,000 as total fees for the two-year course. The first batch of the course was started in 2019. The classes were in offline mode from 9am to 4pm but changed to online only after the Covid outbreak,” he said.

He also clarified that JPICP has no branch in Kasaragod. A petition, signed by 30 MSW students of Calicut University regional centre in Perambra, was sent to the chief minister against the institution alleging that it has been offering online courses in collaboration with a Rajasthan-based university flouting rules. 
The complaint is being considered by the higher education department.

