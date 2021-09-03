Rights panel case against man involved in moral policing

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paravur Magistrate’s Court has remanded Ashish Shamsuddin, 50, in custody for 14 days in the case of moral policing that took place on Tuesday. After medical examination, he was produced in court at 3pm on Thursday.

According to the remand report, the accused abused and attacked the woman and son who were having food inside their car on Paravur beach. The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday registered a case in the incident. Commission member V K Beenakumari sought a detailed report from the authorities on the circumstances that led to the incident and the action taken on the same.

Shamla, 44, and her son Salu, 23, were on their way home at Ezhukone, from Thiruvananthpuram Medical College Hospital. As they stopped the car by the beach to have food, the accused who stays nearby approached the vehicle and started abusing them.

He demanded evidence to prove the Shamla was indeed Salu’s mother and questioned them about what they were doing inside the car. Ashish was charged under seven sections, including sections 326 and 354 of the IPC. The police have decided to take the accused into custody and question him further. He was apprehended on Wednesday night from Thenmala while trying to cross into Tamil Nadu.