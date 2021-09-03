STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Alarming situation in the state': SC stays Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI

Cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk, the apex court said.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation(File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed for a week Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of COVID.

"There is an alarming" situation in the state owing to COVID-19, observed the apex court adding that "cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk."

"Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year.

As we couldn't get a satisfactory response from counsel for the state in this regard, we grant interim relief staying the offline exam for till next date of hearing," said a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar.

The apex court posted the matter for next hearing on September 13.

The Kerala High Court had earlier observed that conducting examination was a matter of government policy and no interference was warranted.

The apex court bench passed the order on an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A challenging a decision of the High Court refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala offline exams Kerala COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp