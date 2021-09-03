STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venugopal breaks silence, says there’s ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for open criticism 

Attending the inaugural function of newly constructed DCC office in Kannur on Thursday, both leaders supported Sudhakaran vehemently in the selection of new district unit presidents.

By Express News Service

KANNUR/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving enough hints about the change of equations in the party in the state, Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan openly expressed their support to party state president K Sudhakaran in the ongoing controversy over the selection of district unit presidents. 

Attending the inaugural function of newly constructed DCC office in Kannur on Thursday, both leaders supported Sudhakaran vehemently in the selection of new district unit presidents. “Sudhakaran has the strength to resolve the weaknesses of the Congress in Kerala,” said  Venugopal.

“The Congress would give all support to Sudhakaran to run the party. He would be given the freedom to strengthen the party here. We all know that he has the ability to bring all leaders and workers together to take the party forward,” he said. 

“Each Congressman should work hard for the party’s growth here. The party should be the prime concern for every Congressman in the state. I don’t have any groups in the Congress. The Congress is my group. Oommen Chandy is the senior leader of the party. Nobody would do anything to hurt his feelings,” he said.

“It is quite natural that voices of dissent would come up in a democratic party like the Congress. But, each person should think about how far it should go. There should be a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for open criticism. One should not criticise to destroy the party,” he added. 

Satheesan said Sudhakaran is the last word in the Congress party in Kerala. “When differences of opinion come up, it should be resolved through discussion. That’s how a democratic party functions,” he said. 

Though Satheesan had made his stand clear earlier, this was the first reaction from Venugopal who is handling organisational affairs nationally. By endorsing the state Congress leadership, Venugopal also conveyed a strong message to rebel leaders that the support of the Congress high command is with the official leadership comprising Sudhakaran and Satheesan. 

Though the two factional leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, have been targeting Venugopal from day one of the controversy, they hadn’t made any open allegations against him. Instead, they targeted Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in charge of the state, who works closely in association with Venugopal.  

“The essence of Venugopal’s speech is that when the state Congress leadership is doing an exceptional job, the role of the central leadership is to ensure that they are able to work without any hiccups. If there are differences of opinion, the stakeholders will be taken into confidence and consultations will be held,” said a senior state leader.

Referring to Satheesan’s speech in Kannur, he said this is the first time in three decades that an Opposition leader has acknowledged the state party president’s prime importance, as usually it is always a power struggle between the two.

