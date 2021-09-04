Alleged Kanthalloor suicide pact: Injured woman says it was a murder attempt

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 28-year-old woman who escaped death after she along with her lover were allegedly thought to have attempted suicide at the Bhramaram hill point in Kanthalloor has told police that Thursday’s incident was a murder attempt.

“Nikhila Thomas, who is a resident of Pathadippalam in Marayur, never had the intention to commit suicide. However the nerves on both her hands were cut forcibly by her lover Nadhirsha, 30, a resident of Perumbavoor, with the intention to murder her,” police sources said.

As per the statement given to the police by Nikhila, who is a teacher with a private school in Marayur, the duo was in a relationship for the past two years.

“On Thursday, Nadhirsha, who arrived in Marayur from Perumbavoor in the morning, called her on phone and asked her to come with him to discuss a serious matter. The duo travelled in a car to Irachilpara and to the Bhramaram hill point and during the travel Nadhirsha was constantly demanding that she commit suicide with him,” the statement said. He also shot a video on his phone stating that they were going to commit suicide.

Later he asked Nikhila to come with him to the viewpoint after keeping her ornaments and phone in the car. However, as Nikhila got scared of Nadhirsha’s unusual attitude, she kept his phone in her hands and managed to send the captured video to his sister and friends in the hope that they would at least come to rescue her. When Nadhirsha’s sister called him back on seeing the video, he angrily threw it away.

“Following this, Nadhirsha forcibly cut Nikhila’s wrists. Although Nikhila fell down there, she tried to run away from him when she became conscious a few moments later and sought help from some tourists who came there by that time,” police said.

Forensic officials from Idukki have collected evidence from the location where Nadhirsha’s body was found. Nadhirsha’s body was handed over to his relatives on Friday.

