Ex-Kerala minister G Sudhakaran may face action from CPM over poll campaign lapses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran is likely to face party disciplinary action, as a commission appointed by the party is learnt to have found lapses on his part in the assembly election campaign at Ambalappuzha constituency.

If the party decides to take action, it would be after a long time that the CPM is taking action against such a senior leader.

The two-member party commission comprising Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas submitted its report before the CPM secretariat. In the absence of senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the report was not taken up for discussion on Friday. Once Kodiyeri is back, the party leadership will hold discussions and take a final call on the same.

It's learnt that the commission observed that G Sudhakaran, a state committee member, was negative in his approach towards campaigning. Sudhakaran, former MLA from the constituency, was hopeful of the party fielding him again. However after he was denied the seat, Sudhakaran didn't provide adequate support to the party candidate.

There were no efforts on his part to defend the party and its candidate amidst communal campaigning against the party candidate. The senior leader's reluctance to adopt a favourable approach in resolving financial issues too found a mention.There are also indications that the report includes criticism of H Salam MLA for not toeing the party election committee line.

The commission has however not recommended any action against the senior leader. Even though party conferences are set to begin, it won’t prevent the leadership from taking action against the senior leader. After the polls, H Salam MLA had accused the senior leader of not adequately supporting his candidature.