STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's Malappuram records five lakh COVID-19 cases in total

The district continues to contribute a high number of cases daily -- 2,736 on Friday and 2,664 on Thursday -- to the state tally.

Published: 04th September 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The number of COVID positive cases in Malappuram has crossed the five-lakh mark, making it the first district in the state to reach that scary figure. As on Friday, Malappuram has  had reported 5,05,122 cases, so far. The district continues to contribute a high number of cases daily -- 2,736 on Friday and 2,664 on Thursday -- to the state tally.

However, the district health department claims that it has done a decent job of containing the spread of the virus. District Medical Officer K Sakeena said Malappuram reports a high number of cases because of its high population density.

According to the 2011 census, the district's total population is 41,12,920, the highest in the state. The population of the second-most populated district, Thiruvananthapuram, was 33,01,427. And the latest projection of some government centres in Malappuram, says the district’s population is nearing the 50-lakh mark.

"Though Malappuram has reported five lakh COVID cases, it cannot be compared to other districts, which are far behind in population. Also, the average family size of the district is 5.2 which is also higher than many other districts in the state," Sakeena said.

However, the health authorities are not using the high population theory to vaccinate more people in the district. Many health experts complain that the district has not received COVID vaccine doses from the state government in proportion to its population. Till Friday, the district has vaccinated only 64.26 per cent of people with the first dose and 21.16 per cent with both doses.

The COVID bulletin from the state government shows that other districts have far better vaccination numbers than the highly-populated Malappuram. Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association district secretary Hani Hassan said the vaccine distribution has been disproportionate to its population.

"Had the government considered the population of each district, Malappuram would have received the most number of vaccines. But the government failed to do so. The state government should provide more vaccines to the district. The district health department should give additional vaccines to the local bodies that are lagging behind others. The department should concentrate on vaccinating 70 per cent of the people in every local body instead of concentrating on 100 per cent vaccination. The health workers should be informed of vaccine availability a day before to plan the vaccination drives," Hassan said. DMO Sakeena said that vaccination drive is gathering pace. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Kerala COVID Malappuram
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp