Semi-cadre move by Congress strange: CPM Kerala acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday termed the Congress move to transform the party into a semi-cadre outfit strange. His remark came in the wake of Opposition leader VD Satheesan's statement that the Congress will be turned into a semi-cadre party.

The CPM leader told reporters at the AKG Centre here that the Congress has lost its inner-party democracy. "Only those who hover around an individual tend to lead in the Congress. The Congress in Kerala has no clear policies," he said.

Vijayaraghavan alleged that a section of media has been resorting to exaggerated portrayal of a few isolated incidents. He was responding to questions on CPI leader Annie Raja's remarks against the state police.

Vijayaraghavan, who's also the LDF convener, refused to directly respond to Raja's criticism.He indicated that the Left will welcome UDF ally RSP back into its fold, if the latter were to take the initiative. To repeated questions on the subject, the LDF convener said that the party is now in the UDF, and it’s for them to take a call.