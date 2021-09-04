STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakaran urges Congress leaders in Kerala to keep decorum, raise issues only in party forums

He was addressing party workers at the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee office after Palode Ravi took over as the new DCC president

Published: 04th September 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when many Congress leaders have been openly coming out against the party, Congress president K Sudhakaran has urged them to express their views only in party forums. He was addressing party workers at the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee office after Palode Ravi took over as the new DCC president.

With the Congress winning just one out of 14 assembly seats in Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi has his task cut out. He is taking charge in the wake of allegations raised by former state Congress secretary P S Prasanth who had joined the CPM on Friday. Prasanth had alleged that it was Ravi who was instrumental in his defeat in the Nedumangad Assembly elections.

On Saturday, six district committees including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod witnessed a change of guard. Sudhakaran attended the taking over ceremony in the capital which is considered the most crucial district committee.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee will organise many protest meetings against the LDF government soon.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhakaran said, “Leaders are expected to make their opinions known. That's how a democratic party like the Congress fucntions. The current leadership is trying to bring in a new style of functioning. My request is that the open views of the leaders should not weaken the party.” He added that no other political party has such a democratic set-up.

CPM a waste box: Muraleedharan

Former KPCC president K Muraleedharan who also spoke at the function took what appeared to be a dig at former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “I have got lots of past incidents to recall. But one should realise that we reap what we sow," he said in an apparent reference to Chennithala.

Referring to PS Prasanth joining the Left camp, Muraleedharan maintained that he need not return to the Congress. He didn't spare the CPM either stating that the CPM has become a 'waste box'.

Muraleedharan, however, welcomed the state Congress leadership's decision to bring back Palakkad strongman AV Gopinath. He also came out with a word of caution that the new DCC chiefs taking over should not become a conflict zone.

Comments

