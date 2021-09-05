2,500 cadres in each district to rebuild party: Congress Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Revealing his plan to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots, KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Saturday said that the plan is to deploy 2,500 cadres in each district. "The cadres will be provided training and they will rebuild the party at the booth-level. These cadres will revamp the units during the next three years. There will be a state-level body to monitor their activities," he said at a function to welcome Kannur DCC president Martin George, who assumed office on Saturday.

Sudhakaran said that the party will form five-member disciplinary committees at the district level. "Organisational election is necessary to strengthen the party and new people will come to the forefront when we hold organisational elections. The KPCC is ready to shoulder the task of conducting elections to revamp the KSU and Youth Congress. You will witness the transformation within six months," he said.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran told a news channel that the party will not tolerate violation of party discipline anymore. Referring to the comments made by senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, he said that it could be due to ‘the anxiety of losing the clout they had enjoyed in the party for several decades’.

"I never thought that, they would come out with the protests. We had held discussions with all the leaders concerned. The reason behind the anger and dissent could be the fear of losing their grip over the party. We will try and convince them about the need for change in the party. We will ensure their participation in rebuilding the party," said Sudhakaran.

RSP won't leave UDF, to attend Monday's meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSP leadership will stay in the UDF as the party feels that leaving the front at this juncture will weaken it further which could be termed betrayal. The crucial decision was taken after the RSP leadership felt that the grievances aired by the party were addressed by the UDF and the Congress leadership in earnest.

The leaders also urged the Congress leadership to settle the internal issues in the party. "RSP is a part of the UDF. If we weaken the strength of the front now, it will be a betrayal. We will attend the bilateral talks followed by the UDF meeting on Monday," said MP NK Premachandran.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan targets former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a veiled attack on former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan said on Saturday that he wanted to recall the past incidents that happened in the party.

He said, "You reap what you sow," hinting that Chennithala is now reaping what he had sown earlier. He was speaking at the official takeover function of Palode Ravi as new Thiruvananthapuram DCC chief. Regarding the allegations and counter-allegations in the party over the appointment of new district chiefs, Muraleedharan said the shortcomings could be addressed.