Case registered against 3 men in Kerala's Idukki for attacking female kin, including minor

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A family ruckus between a husband and wife in Kerala's Idukki district has flared up into the open with the police charging a case against three family members of the couple for physically assaulting two women, one being a minor girl.

The police have registered a POCSO case against two men based on the complaint filed by a 15-year-old girl on August 27 and a case is filed against another man as per section 354 of IPC (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), based on the complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman on September 1. The 15-year-old is the husband's younger sister. Among the three persons against whom cases have been registered, the two persons belong to the wife's family while one person is from the husband's family.

As per police sources, the events that led to the charging the case against three men began on August 27, when two relatives of a 20-year-old woman entered into verbal conflict with her husband and family members over some family issues going on between the couple.

The verbal conflict however finally led to a physical attack and the two men allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl, who is the sister-in-law of the 20-year-old woman. The girl had filed a case against the men for physically attacking her on August 27. While the investigation was progressing, the 20-year-old woman also filed a case of assault on her by her father-in-law on September 1.

“As the 15-year-old girl is a minor, we have registered a POCSO case against the two culprits and the investigation is progressing. The second case is registered as per section 354 of IPC and the probe on the case is being held under the leadership of the sub-inspector,” an officer at the Udumbanchola police station said.

