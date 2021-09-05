STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Controversial question row: Kerala Literacy Mission, HSE board blame each other

Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala said the Mission will recommend to the Higher Secondary directorate to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A question in the state literacy mission's second year Higher Secondary equivalency exam has courted controversy after a few candidates who attended the exam found it objectionable and detrimental to communal harmony.

The Literacy Mission and the Higher Secondary Exam Board  blamed each other for the fiasco. 'Are minorities a threat to the unity and integrity of the country? Explain.' - this was a question in the Sociology paper of Higher Secondary equivalency exam that turned controversial.

The candidates were given a choice of answering it or choosing an alternative question - 'Examine the steps taken by the country to address issues faced by minorities'. Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala said the Mission will recommend to the Higher Secondary directorate to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action.

"The literacy mission recommends a panel of question setters to the directorate. The panel comprises of teachers who are also usually involved in preparing the study material for the course," she added.

Sreekala said it was the Higher Secondary Exam Board which selects the question setters from the panel provided by the Literacy Mission. Higher Secondary Joint Director (Examinations) Vivekanandan S S said the responsibility of the question paper content rests solely with the question setter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Secondary Exam Kerala Literacy Mission Kerala controversial question
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp