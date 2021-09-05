STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arms police with wider powers in new COVID-control regime

Motorcycle patrol teams will visit the patient's houses and police will also take steps to supply essentials to COVID patients who face difficulty in getting them.

Published: 05th September 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The idea of strengthening ward-level jagratha samithis and neighbourhood vigilance team with the support of local residents to monitor people under quarantine - mooted by CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the meeting of civic body representatives on Friday - shaped up as a new project to provide police wider powers to monitor those under quarantine.

During the COVID review meeting on Saturday, it was decided that the local police should assess the facilities at a COVID patient's home and  decide whether he/she needs to be shifted to a first-line treatment centre.

Motorcycle patrol teams will visit the patient's houses. Police will also take steps to supply essentials to COVID patients who face difficulty in getting them. They will also encourage home delivery by shops, the CM said during the press conference after the meeting.

Pinarayi also warned of tough action against home quarantine violations. Those who violate rules will be booked, fined and shifted to institutional quarantine centres by the police, he said. The violators have to bear the expense of the shifting too.

The CM defended the police for their yeoman service. "Our police have transformed into a force that can be banked at any hour of crisis. Their record in keeping law and order and communal harmony is commendable. Police have lost 11 personnel due to Covid. Seven of them are undergoing treatment in ICUs. Their work is satisfactory. If there are isolated incidents, the government will deal with them sternly," the CM said when asked about the allegations of police atrocities. 

Panel finalises neighbourhood vigilance teams' structure

The review meeting finalised the structure of neighbourhood vigilance teams. Its members would be government officers, volunteers and residents association members. Ward-level COVID control committees during the first wave will be revived. The committees will ensure the availability of medicines, essentials and treatment for non-COVID diseases in containment zones.

At present lockdown is in force at 81 urban LSG wards and 215 grama panchayat wards where WIPR is above seven. The rapid response team is overseeing quarantine activities. A new campaign titled 'Be The Warrior' for the next phase of COVID control was launched by the CM by handing over the logo of the campaign to Health Minister Veena George.

Sunday lockdown continues

The meeting also decided to continue the Sunday lockdown and night curfew. It will be reviewed on
Tuesday

