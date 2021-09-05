Kerala: Family alleges ostracism over lodging sexual abuse complaint against DYFI leader

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A family based in Kattoor near Irinjalakkuda has alleged that they were being ostracised for lodging a sexual abuse complaint against a DYFI leader. It is alleged in the complaint that the accused Sayooj Kattoor, who is also their neighbour, sexually abused a nine-year-old girl.

The father of the girl said: "It is true that there were some disputes between the accused and myself over a piece of land. I had received some money from him as advance for the land and house where they stayed. But, I later decided not to sell it and urged the him to vacate. As they didn't leave the house, my nine-year-old daughter started asking us why they were not leaving. It became a serious issue for her that this person was staying. When we kept on asking her, she revealed about her horrible experience."

As per the girl's statement, the sexual abuse happened around 10 months back. The family lodged a complaint with Irinjalakkuda police on August 22. "The police questioned us for hours and the statement was recorded in front of a magistrate. The accused was remanded following our complaint."