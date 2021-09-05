Mahe liberation struggle leader Mangalattu Raghavan passes away at 100

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Mangalattu Raghavan (100), leader of Mahe Liberation Struggle and well-known journalist, passed away at a private hospital in Thalassery. He was undergoing treatment for respiratory illness for some time.

He is survived by children Pradeep, Dileep, Rajeev, Sreelatha, and Premarajan. His wife KV Santha had predeceased him. His body was kept at the Thalassery town hall for the public to pay homage. The funeral was held at the gas cemetery of Thalassery municipality.

Born in 1921, at Mahe, which was under French occupation, Raghavan was catapulted to the liberation movement of Mahe, early in his youth. During the Liberation Struggle in 1942, he had been the regional reporter for Mathrubhumi daily.

One of the leaders of the socialist group in Maha Jana Sabha, which had waged the liberation movement against the French government, he actively participated in the struggle along with another tall leader, I K Kumaran Master, who was popularly called 'Mayyazhi Gandhi'.

He was arrested by the French police for inolvement in the Chombal railway station attack of 1942, which took place as part of Quit India movement. Later, the French police handed him over to the British police and he was subjected to severe custodial torture.

Once the British left India, the people of Mahe under IK Kumaran and CE Bharathan had fought hard against the French to free Mahe. Raghavan also joined them, and continued his fight along with I K Kumaran master, until Mahe was liberated.

After the liberation of Mahe, Raghavan became a full-time journalist and joined Mathrubhumi as their staff reporter. He had retired from Mathrubhumi in 1981 and became active in creative writing as well as translating literary works from French to Malayalam.

His translated works include French Pranayageethangal, Victor Hugoyude Kavithakal, and French Kavithakal. Raghavan was conferred the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his translation of French poems. He was also chosen for the Ayyappa Panikker Award, MN Sathyarthi Award and Mayilppeeli Award for his literary achievements.

Awards and recognitions

Mangalattu Raghavan was conferred the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his translation of French poems. He was also chosen for the Ayyappa Panikker Award, MN Sathyarthi Award and Mayilppeeli Award for his literary achievements.