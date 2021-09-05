STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG University exams: Despite difficulties, Muvattupuzha girl gets 1st rank in BA English Literature

21-year-old Sonia John was thrilled to bits when the phone rang a few days ago, the voice at the other end informing her that she had achieved first rank.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Her father, Johny VM, 58, is undergoing dialysis due to renal complications. Her mother, Sinimol, 50, has been battling health issues ever since an accident in 2015. Her elder brother Sebastian, 24, had to seek work immediately after completing his bachelor's degree course to take care of the family.

Eager to contribute her mite, she has been giving tuition classes for children near her home at Piramadom near Muvattupuzha. Yet, despite severe financial constraints, Sonia John never let her focus on studies slip.

The 21-year-old was thrilled to bits when the phone rang a few days ago, the voice at the other end informing her that she had achieved first rank in the BA English Literature and Communication Studies exams conducted by the MG University.

While life has been a struggle for Sonia the past few years, the news brought in welcome relief. The feat has given the girl - who loves to read and travel - wings to fly higher. "I love teaching," says Sonia, who studied at the Nirmala College in Muvattupuzha.

She intends to pursue a master's degree in English Literature and wants to take up teaching as a profession. "The results have given me the confidence that I can excel in life, if I put in sincere and honest efforts," he said.

Their lives were shattered by her mother's accident. Sinimol was then working with the Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board in Adimali. On her way back home, the private bus in which she was travelling collided with a KSRTC bus, causing her grave injuries.

Forgetting their woes for the moment, Sonia’s parents are delighted that their daughter is a rank holder. "It gives us great joy. From childhood, she used to study well and work hard. We hope she achieves great heights in life," says Johny. Her younger sister, Saliya, is a second-year BSc Botany student at St Peter's College, Kolenchery.

