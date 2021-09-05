STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Suspected Nipah virus case in Kerala's Kozhikode, 13-year-old boy hospitalised

The health department is yet to confirm the outbreak officially. Sources said the announcement can be expected on Sunday, after getting confirmation from the union ministry of health.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nipah virus

The natural hosts of the Nipah virus are fruit bats. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 13-year-old boy undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode is suspected to have been infected by the Nipah virus.

The patient is from Chooloor, near Chathamangalam, said sources. The boy was admitted to the hospital with high fever a few days ago and preliminary tests are learnt to have hinted at the possibility of Nipah.

READ HERE: Nipah virus Explainer: All you need to know about the viral disease

The health department is yet to confirm the outbreak officially. Sources said the announcement can be expected on Sunday, after confirmation from the union ministry of health.

Seventeen people had lost their lives following a Nipah outbreak in May, 2018.

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonotic disease (one which spreads from animals to humans) which spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. Fruit bats, a common species of the flying mammal abundantly found in India is the host animal for the disease-causing virus.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nipah virus Kerala Nipah outbreak Nipah outbreak Kozhikode Chathamangalam
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp