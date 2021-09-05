STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Teacher sans boundaries

On Teachers’ Day, a novel initiative by Sujeev D Jose, a teacher at GGHSS, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, to improve the vocabulary of students, completes one year. 

Published: 05th September 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jose D Sujeev

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Teachers’ Day is an occasion for students to express love and gratitude to their educators who kindled the flame of knowledge in them. For Jose D Sujeev, a high school teacher at Cotton Hill GGHSS, Thiruvananthapuram, the flow of good wishes on the special day is not confined to students from his school alone. Thousands from across the state, most of whom he has never seen or interacted with, are expressing their gratitude to him, thanks to his hugely-popular ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ initiative.

It was exactly a year ago on Teachers’ Day that Sujeev thought of coming up with a method to improve students’ vocabulary. What started as an initiative in his school under the ‘Gifted Children Enhancement’ programme soon got noticed by teachers of other schools. The selection of words and the lucid and interesting way of explaining, alongside proper context and usage, soon gained a large number of followers.

“I started the initiative with the realisation that good vocabulary is crucial to achieve proficiency in any language. Also, a large number of students are unaware of the proper pronunciation of most English words or their correct usage. My aim is to improve these aspects and generate interest towards the language in them,” said Sujeev. 

The daily vocabulary lessons prepared by Sujeev are now widely shared among teachers’ groups across the state and the teachers in turn share them among their students. This ensures that the entire academic community, now hooked to digital devices, receive the vocabulary lessons on a daily basis.

“We are learning new words, their meaning, as well as fun facts every day. I can confidently say our vocabulary has shown huge progress,” said Keerthana Manoj, a student of GHSS, Puthoor, and an ardent follower of ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ lessons.

Along with the phonetic transcription of words in daily use, the category to which the word belongs, its Hindi equivalent, its various meanings, and sentences in which the word is used are also provided.In the ‘Fun With A Word’ category, the origin (etymology) of a word, homophones, its difference with similar words and puzzles using the word are provided.

“I have also started a special segment called ‘On this Day’, in which major happenings and historical events of a particular day are mentioned. This has also been well-received by students and teachers,” he said. Sujeev, who has 30 years of experience, had won the state’s Best Teacher Award in 2019. He has also served as a Research Officer in English at the State Council for Educational Research and Training.

Currently, he is the District Coordinator of Worksheets on various subjects for students in Thiruvananthapuram, and the District Coordinator of the Gifted Children Enrichment Programme.
Sujeev resides at Vattappara with wife Sunitha, a senior civil police officer. His elder daughter Parvathy is in Australia and younger daughter Jyothika is a Plus Two student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teacher's Day Sujeev D Jose
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp