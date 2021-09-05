Teacher sans boundaries

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Teachers’ Day is an occasion for students to express love and gratitude to their educators who kindled the flame of knowledge in them. For Jose D Sujeev, a high school teacher at Cotton Hill GGHSS, Thiruvananthapuram, the flow of good wishes on the special day is not confined to students from his school alone. Thousands from across the state, most of whom he has never seen or interacted with, are expressing their gratitude to him, thanks to his hugely-popular ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ initiative.

It was exactly a year ago on Teachers’ Day that Sujeev thought of coming up with a method to improve students’ vocabulary. What started as an initiative in his school under the ‘Gifted Children Enhancement’ programme soon got noticed by teachers of other schools. The selection of words and the lucid and interesting way of explaining, alongside proper context and usage, soon gained a large number of followers.

“I started the initiative with the realisation that good vocabulary is crucial to achieve proficiency in any language. Also, a large number of students are unaware of the proper pronunciation of most English words or their correct usage. My aim is to improve these aspects and generate interest towards the language in them,” said Sujeev.

The daily vocabulary lessons prepared by Sujeev are now widely shared among teachers’ groups across the state and the teachers in turn share them among their students. This ensures that the entire academic community, now hooked to digital devices, receive the vocabulary lessons on a daily basis.

“We are learning new words, their meaning, as well as fun facts every day. I can confidently say our vocabulary has shown huge progress,” said Keerthana Manoj, a student of GHSS, Puthoor, and an ardent follower of ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ lessons.

Along with the phonetic transcription of words in daily use, the category to which the word belongs, its Hindi equivalent, its various meanings, and sentences in which the word is used are also provided.In the ‘Fun With A Word’ category, the origin (etymology) of a word, homophones, its difference with similar words and puzzles using the word are provided.

“I have also started a special segment called ‘On this Day’, in which major happenings and historical events of a particular day are mentioned. This has also been well-received by students and teachers,” he said. Sujeev, who has 30 years of experience, had won the state’s Best Teacher Award in 2019. He has also served as a Research Officer in English at the State Council for Educational Research and Training.

Currently, he is the District Coordinator of Worksheets on various subjects for students in Thiruvananthapuram, and the District Coordinator of the Gifted Children Enrichment Programme.

Sujeev resides at Vattappara with wife Sunitha, a senior civil police officer. His elder daughter Parvathy is in Australia and younger daughter Jyothika is a Plus Two student.