STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

To pacify Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan takes diplomacy route

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy had closed-door discussions for nearly 45 minutes at the latter's residence in the morning.

Published: 05th September 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ease the tension that has been prevailing in the state Congress since the appointment of new district congress committee chiefs, senior leaders have initiated conciliatory talks. On Sunday, opposition leader V D Satheesan met former chief minister Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at Haripad. 

Satheesan had one-to-one interaction with both leaders. On Monday, both Chandy and Chennithala will have another round of discussion with Satheesan in the presence of state Congress president K Sudhakaran in Thiruvananthapuram. 

What has hastened up the talks is the reluctance of Congress high command to escalate the issue to New Delhi. Though senior leaders close to Chandy and Chennithala expected the Congress national president to summon both leaders for talks in Delhi, AICC former president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told general secretary K C Venugopal that issue should be resolved in the state.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who will reach here on Wednesday to address a meeting of new DCC presidents, will also join the efforts to clear all misunderstandings and initiate reorganisation of the state Congress with the support of all senior leaders.  Satheesan was given a warm welcome at Chandy’s ancestral home in Puthuppally and both leaders had a meeting for over 45 minutes. 

Confident all issues will be resolved: Satheesan

“Being at the helm of the Congress in the state, I and KPCC president are responsible to settle the issues in the party. And I wished to start our mission in this regard by visiting senior-most and experienced leaders like Oommen Chandy. I have confidence that entire issues in the party will be resolved and talks in this regard will continue,” Opposition leader V D Satheesan said. He said there would never be situations that would create difficulties for senior leaders.

“It is a fact that there are some issues in the party. We can’t ignore it. But all such issues will be resolved through the intervention of the leadership. We are planning to meet all senior leaders as part of resolving the issues. Congress has a collective leadership and no one is above or below others,” he said. Oommen Chandy expressed hope that issues will be resolved through talks to be initiated by the new leadership. “The recent issues in the party created some difficult situations and it hurt too.

However, I agree with the Opposition leader’s stance that issues could be resolved through talks. Congress is a democratic organisation and talks are essential to resolve issues. I will cooperate with any attempt to resolve those issues through talks,” Chandy said. To a question, Chandy said party was his first priority and group comes only second. Satheesan also met senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at the latter’s residence in Kottayam before leaving for Haripad.

Thiruvanchoor who had been a staunch loyalist of Chandy has recently moved away from ‘A’ group and offered support to the new leadership. At Haripad, Satheesan heard the complaints of Chennithala patiently and repeated that the path of consensus will be followed by the new leadership. After the meeting, Chennithala said that he welcomed the initiative taken by Satheesan. “I will cooperate with all discussions, “ he said. On Monday, cantonment house -- official residence of opposition leader in the capital - will be the scene of hectic parleys.

Chandy and Chennithala will hold a talk with Satheesan and Sudhakaran at 9am. In the afternoon, a meeting of the UDF high power committee is scheduled. The four leaders are expected to present a united face in the UDF meeting. Constituent parties are upset over the bickerings within Congress and the displeasure had been made public by RSP leaders. On Monday, Muslim League, RSP and Kerala Congress senior leaders will attend the meeting along with leaders of other constituent parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition leader V D Satheesan AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy Ramesh Chennithala Kerala Congress KPCC K Sudhakaran
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp