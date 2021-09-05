STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With little support from other leaders, ex-Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in a spot

Thiruvanchoor also came out in support of Chandy by stating that he didn’t believe that Chennithala’s  outburst occurred with the knowledge of Chandy.  

Published: 05th September 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the party's new state leadership for allegedly neglecting Oommen Chandy, the former Opposition leader appears to be getting alienated in the party as he failed to garner support from anyone, including Chandy. 

While Chandy refused to comment on Chennithala's outburst, senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan came down heavily on the speech, alleging that it set off a second round of firing in the party at a time when the issues over the appointment of new DCC presidents have begun to subside.

Thiruvanchoor also warned "no one should take a stance using Oommen Chandy’s name as a cover". Going a step further, Thiruvanchoor said that Chennithala will have to repent in the future for his untimely statement. 

Thiruvanchoor, who reiterated his allegiance to Chandy, added that people will not allow anyone to neglect Chandy. "If the issues were centred on a single point of neglecting Oommen Chandy, 99.99 per cent of Malayalis will respond that Chandy cannot be neglected," he said.

"Moreover, none of us will agree with any such negligence towards Chandy. I don't think anyone will question Chandy’s position in Indian politics. At the same time, I can’t agree with yesterday’s speech which was made in the name of Chandy, who has a clean image in politics," he added.

Thiruvanchoor also came out in support of Chandy by stating that he didn't believe that Chennithala’s outburst occurred with the knowledge of Chandy. At the same time, Thiruvanchoor also declared his solidarity with the new state leadership.

"I have great trust in Congress high command and the party’s new leadership in Kerala. They are capable of resolving any issue. The new combination led by VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran is also capable of addressing the issues. They have the strong support of the High Command as well," Thiruvanchoor said.  

Thiruvanchoor also accused Chennithala of using the occasion of the new Kottayam DCC president Nattakom Suresh taking charge as a platform to air his dissent. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Chandy expressed his willingness for talks with the high command representatives. Responding to a query, Chandy said he will cooperate if the high command and new PCC leadership took the initiative for talks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Congress Congress Kerala Oommen Chandy Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp