Kanthapuram mediates, Indian National League groups decide to patch up and move unitedly

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) have decided to bury the differences and to move forward with the party structure that existed before July 25. At a meeting here on Sunday, mediated by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar, the groups led by A P Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkur agreed on a ceasefire. Wahab, who was removed from the post of state president, will continue in the post while Kasim will continue as the general secretary.

“A solution has been arrived at the meeting, which was convened personally by Kanthapuram. It has been decided that the structure of the party will be the same as it existed before July 25, 2021,” Wahab said.

It may be recalled that the issues within snowballed and culminated in clashes at the party meeting in Kochi on July 25. The party split into two and both factions expelled leaders. All disciplinary actions will become null and void with the decision to restore the party structure.

“We have constituted a ten-member committee to oversee future works including the distribution of membership,” Wahab said. Membership distribution was the major bone of contention between the two groups that often led to violent incidents as happened in Kasaragod around two weeks ago.

Apart from Wahab and Kasim, Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, INL leaders N K Abdul Azeez, Vadery Hassan, O P I Koya and others attended the meeting. Asked about the invitation from the IUML extended to some party leaders, Kasim Irikkur said all are free to invite but people who know the history of INL will not invite us.

“Kanthapuram has put forward some suggestions for the party, which has a larger role in expanding the popular base of the LDF,” he said. Devarkovil said the party will go forward unitedly, burying all past unpleasant incidents. The issues in the INL were a headache for the CPM and LDF. It is learnt that CPM had given a strict direction to the INL either to solve the problems or to forego the cabinet berth.