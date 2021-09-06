STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kanthapuram mediates, Indian National League groups decide to patch up and move unitedly

Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) have decided to bury the differences and to move forward with the party structure that existed before July 25.

Published: 06th September 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) have decided to bury the differences and to move forward with the party structure that existed before July 25. At a meeting here on Sunday, mediated by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar, the groups led by A P Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkur agreed on a ceasefire. Wahab, who was removed from the post of state president, will continue in the post while Kasim will continue as the general secretary.

“A solution has been arrived at the meeting, which was convened personally by Kanthapuram. It has been decided that the structure of the party will be the same as it existed before July 25, 2021,” Wahab said.
It may be recalled that the issues within snowballed and culminated in clashes at the party meeting in Kochi on July 25. The party split into two and both factions expelled leaders. All disciplinary actions will become null and void with the decision to restore the party structure.

“We have constituted a ten-member committee to oversee future works including the distribution of membership,” Wahab said. Membership distribution was the major bone of contention between the two groups that often led to violent incidents as happened in Kasaragod around two weeks ago.

Apart from Wahab and Kasim, Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, INL leaders N K Abdul Azeez, Vadery Hassan, O P I Koya and others attended the meeting.  Asked about the invitation from the IUML extended to some party leaders, Kasim Irikkur said all are free to invite but people who know the history of INL will not invite us.

“Kanthapuram has put forward some suggestions for the party, which has a larger role in expanding the popular base of the LDF,” he said. Devarkovil said the party will go forward unitedly, burying all past unpleasant incidents. The issues in the INL were a headache for the CPM and LDF. It is learnt that CPM had given a strict direction to the INL either to solve the problems or to forego the cabinet berth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian National League Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar A P Abdul Wahab Kasim Irikkur
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp