STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Nipah victim's mother, five others develop minor symptoms of virus

63 more have been added to the primary contact list taking the total to 251. Among these, 32 are classified as high-risk and have been shifted to Nipah block of Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Published: 06th September 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nipah, Nipah isolation ward

Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Twenty-four hours after confirming Nipah virus in Kozhikode, 63 more have been added to the primary contact list taking the total to 251. Six more persons, including the mother of the 12-year old boy who had died on Sunday due to Nipah, have developed minor symptom.

Among the contacts, 32 are classified as high-risk and have been shifted to the Nipah block of Kozhikode medical college hospital (KMCH). 

ALSO READ: Three crucial factors that led Kerala doctors to suspect Nipah caused 12-year-old boy's death

"The samples of all eight persons who had developed symptoms till now are sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. We are waiting for the result. The focus is on two things: tracking the source of the infection and keeping a close tab on the contacts," state health minister Veena George said on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry and forest departments had been roped in to source tracing at Pazhoor in Chathamangalam, the native place of the deceased. The area has fruit bats and wild boars hence its samples need to be collected and send for testing. Animal husbandry personnel had collected samples from two goats, which are reared at the house of the boy.

A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has arrived at Chathamangalam.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Nipah Nipah outbreak in Kerala Nipah death in Kozhikode Nipah death in Kerala
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp