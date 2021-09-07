18 Kashmiris working at private security agency in Kochi arrested for having fake arms licences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eighteen Kashmiris working with a private security agency in the city have been arrested by police after an inspection revealed that they held fake arms licences. Police have also seized the weapons used by the accused who belonged to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused were arrested after a police team conducted an inspection at the office of the security agency following the arrest of five Kashmiris in Thiruvananthapuram who were working as armed guards for a private security agency involved in cash logistics using fake arms licences. Police officers said they were collecting the details of one more Kashmiri resident who has gone on leave to his hometown.

The accused were arrested after verification of the documents with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir revealed that the arms licences presented by them to the agency were fake.

"We have shared the details with national agencies as the private agency has similar offices in other states," a senior police officer said.

On Monday, a police team had conducted the inspection at the office of the agency called Cisco based on inputs that several private security guards working there had fake arms licences.