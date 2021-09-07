STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nipah virus: Nine develop symptoms in Kerala, contact tracing on

Fifty-four of the primary contacts were classified as high-risk and of them 38 have been shifted to the Nipah block of Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Officials of animal husbandry and forest departments collect bat droppings from Pulparambu near Chennamangalur in Kozhikode on Monday in the wake of Nipah death at Munnur | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Health min holds meeting, says focus on identifying source of infection.Animal husbandry dept officials collect samples of bitten fruits, goats. No Covid jabs in Kozhikode taluk for next two days, testing to continue

Two days after Nipah virus was confirmed as the reason for the death of a 12-year-old in Kozhikode, nine more people, including the boy's mother developed minor symptoms. Sixty-three people were added to the primary contact list, taking the total number to 251. As many as 129 of them are healthcare workers. Fifty-four of the primary contacts were classified as high-risk and of them 38 have been shifted to the Nipah block of Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

“The samples of all eight persons who developed symptoms have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The samples of the remaining three will be tested at the medical college itself as the NIV has set up a point-of-care lab,” Health Minister Veena George told reporters on Monday after chairing a high-level meeting.

“Focus is on two things: Tracing the source of infection and tracing contacts. The symptoms of all 11 persons are mild and their condition is stable,” Veena said. The minister said Covid vaccination would be stopped in Kozhikode taluk for the next two days, but testing for coronavirus will continue. Meanwhile, the animal husbandry team tracing the source of infection at Munnoor near Pazhoor in Chathamangalam has found that bats used to frequent on the two rambutan trees in the property of the deceased.

“Bats used to visit the two trees. The samples of bitten rambutan fruits have been collected,” the minister said. The area has fruit bats and wild boars hence samples need to be collected and sent for testing. Animal husbandry personnel had collected samples also from the two goats on Monday, which are reared at the boy’s house. The entire Chathamangalam grama panchayat and adjacent wards that fall under other local bodies have been declared as containment zone.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy on Monday, recommending the measures to be taken in the wake of Nipah outbreak in  Kozhikode. The recommendation was based on a report submitted by a Central team from the National Centre for Disease Control that visited the district.

INSTITUTE LIMPING WITHOUT MANPOWER AND FACILITIES
It has been two-and-a-half years since the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) started functioning at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal. It was supposed to have advanced testing labs to detect major viral diseases and cutting-edge research facilities. When Nipah strikes again, the IAV is remaining a mute spectator.  

