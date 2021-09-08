Arrangements in place to deal with Nipah in Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that all arrangements are in place for preventing the spread of Nipah. According to him, a state Nipah control cell has been activated to strengthen preventive measures in other districts. There are 257 people in the contact list including four persons from Wayanad, eight from Malappuram, three from Ernakulam and one each from Kollam and Palakkad.

“None of them have serious symptoms. The negative result of eight samples sent to NIV is a relief,” said the chief minister. Medical officers in all hospitals in Kozhikode have been given training to deal with patients upon arrival in the hospital. It focuses on disease prevention, monitoring, referral and awareness. An e-health software has been introduced to share all information related to Nipah.

“Efforts are under way to find people in contact list and to find the source of infection. Control rooms are contacting people in contact list to create awareness and counselling. House visits are done by trained person in Nipah affected area to collect information on people with symptoms,” he said.

He told the public not to fall for misleading information on Nipah. The state has prepared an action plan since the outbreak and formed 16 committees for monitoring, sample testing and result management, contact tracing, transportation of ill, handling basic facilities and analysis.