BJP to approach Centre against 'irregularities' in IUML-controlled cooperative bank

Pinarayi had snubbed his former cabinet colleague KT Jaleel who had demanded an ED probe into the irregularities

Published: 08th September 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged irregularities in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) controlled AR Nagar Cooperative bank in Malappuram was unwarranted, BJP national vice president AP Abulllakutty said he will take up the issue with the Centre.

Abullakutty told reporters in Delhi that he will petition the Union Ministries of Finance and Coo-operation seeking a probe into the irregularities. He alleged that Pinarayi was blocking an ED probe as a quid pro quo for favours received from IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty on the SNC Lavalin case.

Pinarayi had snubbed his former cabinet colleague KT Jaleel who had demanded an ED probe into the irregularities. The Chief Minister said the state cooperative department was already looking into the allegations and an ED probe at this juncture was not necessary.

Abdullakutty said the Chief Minister's stance on the issue was strange and wondered why he was against a probe into Rs 1,200 crore worth of alleged black money deposited in the bank. The BJP leader's decision to approach the Centre also came as Jaleel found himself further isolated on the AR Cooperative bank issue. CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and Cooperation Minister AN Vasvan also said Jaleel's demand for an ED probe was unnecessary.
         
'CPM-IUML nexus exposed'

With Pinarayi blocking an ED inquiry into irregularities in the AR Nagar Cooperative bank, the unholy alliance between the CPM and IUML has come out in the open, BJP state president K Surendran alleged.  

Surendran said the close relationship between the CPM and the Kunhalikutty faction in the IUML was the reason that prompted the Chief Minister to snub Jaleel. He termed as serious Jaleel’s charge that money in the bank was used for anti-national activities.

"The CPM-IUML nexus, right from the days of the Marad violence till the most recent Palarivattom flyover scam, is very clear," Surendran said. He added that Congress workers, who are being controlled by the Muslim League in the UDF, are in the dark about the bank fraud. He urged self-respecting Congress workers to come out of the UDF fold in the wake of the IUML's irregularities coming to light.
         

BJP IUML CPM
