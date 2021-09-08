STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Consider queer community’s plea: Kerala HC to medical panel, education board

The court issued the directive while disposing of a petition filed by Queerythm LGBTIQ Community Kerala, and Disha -- NGOs working for the sexual minorities.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQI, Rainbow Flag

LGBTQI+ Community flag. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the National Medical Commission and Under-Graduate Medical Education Board to consider and decide on a representation filed by the queer community seeking to revise medical textbooks and curriculum. The community had sought the removal of unscientific data and derogatory references against transgender people and sexual minorities from medical textbooks.

The court issued the directive while disposing of a petition filed by Queerythm LGBTIQ Community Kerala, and Disha -- NGOs working for the sexual minorities. The petition stated that the references in the textbooks prescribed for medical courses termed the queer community’s sexual or gender identities as an offence, mental disorder or perversion.

This despite the Supreme Court recognising such persons’ rights and decriminalising homosexuality. The curriculum formulated by the commission and the education board portrays queer and sexual minorities in an inhuman manner. Homosexuality, transvestism, and transsexuality are termed as abnormal sexual behaviours in the textbooks and are described as psycho-sexual patients needing careful handling, they stated.

The petitioners pointed out that they had already given representation to the commission and the board for removing these terms from the medical textbooks. But no action has been taken.They stated that the volunteers of the NGOs pursuing their undergraduate medical education had expressed their pain and agony while studying the textbooks which stereotype their sexual or gender identities. These descriptions of sexual minorities and transgender directly amounted to a discriminatory social attitude and contributes to stigmatisation faced by the gender and sexual minorities, said the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
queer community LGBTQ+ Kerala High Court
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp