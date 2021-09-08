Dine-in restrictions: Kerala hoteliers disappointed, to launch agitation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hotel and restaurant owners have expressed ‘total disappointment’ over the continuance of dine-in restrictions and warned of fierce agitations to salvage the sector.

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) state general secretary G Jayapal said the government’s arrogant stance has left them with no other choice but to go on agitation mode.

“We were against agitating on the streets in the midst of the pandemic. But the government has left us with no choice,” he said.

Jayapal said restrictions on hotels and restaurants were being imposed at at time when canteens in government offices across their state allow dine-in for their staff.

Since only takeaways are allowed from restaurants, large quantity of plastic material is being used for packing which is being discarded in the open by people who are forced to have food on the streets.

“The government is indirectly facilitating environmental degradation by promoting takeaways instead of allowing dine-in,” Jayapal said.